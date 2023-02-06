Ahmedabad, February 6: If a Hindu woman abandons her children and converts to Islam, the hindu children will not be entitled to her property, a Gujarat court said dismissing a plea filed by three Hindu daughters claiming share from the retirement benefits of their mother after her death. The court went on to add that the Hindu children could not be her successors according to Mohammedan laws.

The local court also held that as per Mohammedan laws, the woman's Muslim son was her Class I heir and rightful successor, reported TOI.

The woman in this case identified as Ranjan Tripathi had got a job on compassionate grounds in Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) after her husband's death. At the time she was pregnant besides having two daughters. Later Ranjan started living with a Muslim man. Since she did not live with the in-laws, the daughters were raised by the family of their father. Bombay High Court Asks BMC Why Notice Issued to Cut 177 Trees at Aarey Colony for Metro Car Shed Project.

In 1990, the three daughters filed a maintenance lawsuit against her on the grounds that she abandoned them and won the case. Ranjan married the Muslim man in 1995 after converting to Islam and changed her name to Rehana Malek in her service records. Supreme Court Agrees To Give Urgent Hearing to Same-Sex Couple’s Plea Against Kerala HC Order for Counselling Sessions With Psychiatrist.

The woman had a son from the second marriage. Before the woman died in 2009, she named her son as her nominee. Her daughters filed a suit in a civil court in Ahmedabad, claiming their right to her provident fund, gratuity, insurance, leave encashment and other benefits.

The court however noted that her Hindu children cannot be her successors according to Mohammedan laws. The court said that if the deceased was a Muslim, her class I heirs could not be Hindus going on to add that all Mohammedans are governed by Mohammedan law, even if they are converts to Islam.

