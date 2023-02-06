The Supreme Court agreed to hear an urgent same-sex couple’s plea against the Kerala High Court order directing them to gender sensitisation counseling sessions with a psychiatrist. A lesbian couple from Kerala moves the Supreme Court against a High Court order directing them to gender sensitisation counseling sessions with a psychiatrist. Gay Couples in India Ask Supreme Court to Legalise Same-sex Marriage.

Check Details Below:

Supreme Court agrees to give an urgent hearing on same-sex couple's plea challenging Kerala HC order directing to attend counselling sessions with a psychiatrist. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it will hear the plea today at the end of the board pic.twitter.com/K8IEgD4PBg — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)