Ahmedabad, July 6: A fire incident was reported from an automated teller machine (ATM) in Gujarat on Monday. According to a tweet by news agency ANI, the blaze broke out at an ATM in Ahmedabad's CTM area. The image shared in a tweet by ANI shows the ATM, which caught fire, was of Indian Bank ATM. The CTM area, where the incident took place, is named after Calico Textile Mill, and hence goes by its initials, CTM. Till the time this report was published, there were no reports of any injuries or casualties.

According to a latest update, fire tenders have been rushed at the spot. The firefighters are taking all efforts to douse the fire. The fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited.

Gujarat: Fire breaks out at an ATM in Ahmedabad's CTM area. Fire tenders present at the spot; Fire-fighting operation underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/7Bw0Q7Irbh — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

In the last month, a similar fire incident was reported from Gujarat where a major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Khambhat of Anand district. Fifteen fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire. The blaze was so terrific that the administration has evacuated the surrounding areas.

On June 24, a massive fire broke out at a factory in GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) in Sanand area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Reports stated that the blaze erupted in a factory manufacturing disposable hygiene products.

