Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Bharuch Due to Boiler Blast, 40 Workers Injured

Fire breaks out in a factory in Gujarat (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bharuch, June 3: In a tragic incident, at least 40 workers of a chemical factory were injured on Wednesday in a massive fire caused by a blast in the boiler in Bharuch district of Gujarat. The incident took place at Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited in Dahej Industrial Estate. The thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area causing panic among people of nearby villages. Kanpur: Boiler Blast at Factory in Panki Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Critically Injured.

Residents of villages - Lakhi and Luvara – which are located near the factory have evacuated as a precautionary measure because of the presence of plants of poisonous chemicals near the factory. Firefighting operations are currently underway. Boiler Explosion at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Thermal Power Station in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore; 7 Workers Injured.

Gujarat: Many workers injured in a blast at Yashashvi Rasayan Private Limited in Dahej Industrial Estate of Bharuch district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Ldg2TLOUlr — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Bharuch collector MD Modia, told news agency PTI, “Around 35-40 workers sustained burn injuries after the boiler of an agro-chemical company exploded in the afternoon. All the injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Bharuch, and efforts are on to control the fire.” The injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals.