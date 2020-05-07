Boiler Explosion at Neyveli Lignite Corporation Thermal Power Station in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore; 7 Workers Injured

Boiler explosion at NLC thermal power station in Tamil Nadu (Photo Credits: Screenshot/Twitter)

Cuddalore, May 7: A boiler explosion took place in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Thursday. Seven workers reportedly injured in the explosion which took place at a public sector coal mining company’s thermal power station (TPS) -II. Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd. is a “Navratna” company under the Union Ministry of Coal. Chhattisgarh: 7 Paper Mill workers Hospitalised Due to Gas Leak While Cleaning Tank in Raigarh District.

The injured workers have been shifted to a nearby hospital. A huge blanket of smoke engulfed the area after the explosion, creating panic among the residents. NLC India Limited’s rescue teams have reached the spot, and relief operations are underway. Vizag Gas Leak: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Issues List of Precautionary Measures for Safety of People.

Video of The Incident:

7 injured in an explosion in NLC thermal plant pic.twitter.com/JM0KHYmvb8 — Poornima Murali (@nimumurali) May 7, 2020

According to a report published in The Times of India, thermal power station –II has seven units of 210 MW each. Currently, only three of them are under operation. The remaining four plants are closed due to annual maintenance.