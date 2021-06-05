Amreli, June 5: A 28-year-old farmer from Shivad village of Gujarat's Amreli district was arrested on Friday for creating a fake Facebook profile of the area’s Superintendent of Police, Nirlipt Rai. The accused has been identified as Vijay Sisnada. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 469, 471, 419, 501 and other sections of the IT Act as he created the fake Facebook profile impersonating as Amreli SP. Delhi Police Arrests 27-Year-Old Man From Telangana For Creating Woman's Fake Facebook Profile and Uploading Objectionable Photos of Her.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Sisnada created the fake Facebook profile of Rai in order to gain likes on the social media platform. The Amreli SP tweeted a screenshot of fake Facebook profile. He said, “This is the screenshot of the fake Facebook profile made in the name of SP Amreli. We have initiated legal action. The posts and comments may be ignored.” Beware of Hackers That Are Selling Facebook Hacking Services & Fake MacBook Air With COVID-19 or Coronavirus Discount Codes.

Nirplipt Rai's Statement:

This is the screenshot of the FAKE Facebook profile made in the name of SP Amreli. We have initiated the legal action. The posts and comments may be ignored. pic.twitter.com/qmpc1dkzGv — SP AMRELI (@SP_Amreli) June 3, 2021

As per the police, the accused accessed photos of Nirlipt Rai from his personal FB account and used them as profile pictures of the fake social media account. Other Facebook users believed that it was a real account of Amreli SP as Sisnada used to comment from the fake profile.

“The domain name of the fake FB account was SPNirlipt Rai, and profile name was SP Amreli. We came to know that accused Sisnada even wrote derogatory remarks on someone’s post, and that’s how the fake FB account came into notice of the police officer,” reported the media house quoting police sources as saying. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

