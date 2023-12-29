Vadodara, December 29: In a shocking turn of events, a software firm promoter, identified as Samir Gupta (name changed), fell victim to a honeytrap set up by two of his former employees. The duo, known as Preeti and Anish (both names changed), allegedly sought revenge for what they perceived as professional humiliation in Gujarat’s Vadodara.

TOI reported that the plot unfolded over three months, during which Gupta was enticed into sending nude photos of himself via a fake Instagram account created by the pair. These photos were later circulated among Gupta’s acquaintances, including his wife, causing him considerable distress. Uttar Pradesh School Teacher Arrested for Demanding Nude Pics From Delhi Woman on Instagram.

The ordeal came to light when Gupta lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime police. The authorities tracked down Preeti and Anish, who claimed that Gupta had a habit of reprimanding and ridiculing them for professional reasons. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Finds Over 13,000 Nude Photos of Herself, Other Women on Boyfriend’s Phone; Accused Held.

The duo didn’t stop at circulating the photos. They also sent printouts of the pictures to Gupta’s wife’s office via Speedpost and mailed photos of Gupta’s visit to a shopping mall in November, indicating that they were stalking him.

In late November, with no respite from the abusive and threatening emails, Gupta approached the cybercrime department. “It was a case of corporate enmity. We have taken necessary legal steps,” said Hardik Makadia, ACP (cybercrime), Vadodara. The duo was issued notices under CrPC 41 (A) for recording their statements, but Gupta is not keen to pursue the case further.

Under CrPC 41 (A), the police must serve a person notice before arresting him/her for offences punishable with imprisonment for less than seven years. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

