Surat, October 7: Crimes against women continue to rise. In another incident of crime against girls, a 22-year-old man attacked a 14-year-old schoolgirl with a knife for rejecting his friendship proposal in Pandesara area late on Wednesday. The girl has suffered severe cuts on the face.

The girl and the man live in the same neighbourhood in Pandesara, reported TOI.

The accused, Kiran alias Kalu, has not been arrested yet even as 24 hours have passed after the attack.

The class 8th student sustained a long cut on the right side of her face covering the entire cheek and doctors had to use 17 stitches to treat the wound. The accused went to the girl’s house when her mother was not present and attacked her.

Police booked Kiran under IPC sections (for voluntarily causing hurt and harassment) and under sections of POCSO Act. Police did not add IPC section for attempt to murder.

“The actual details will come out only after the accused is caught. Investigation will move forward once we arrest him. The girl is not revealing the exact details,” said a police officer.

The complaint was lodged by the girl’s mother who alleged that Kiran was stalking and harassing the minor for the past three months.

Meanwhile, police found that the girl was friends with the accused and they met each other often. The girl is the eldest of three sisters and they live with their mother. Their father lives in Uttar Pradesh.

As part of her daily routine, the mother went out for work on Wednesday. The three girls had kept the house door locked from inside but in the afternoon the eldest girl went to the bathroom outside their home. “The accused came and stopped her. He asked her if she had a friendship with someone else? When she denied, he attacked her with a knife,” the mother alleged in the complaint.

A police officer said that the girl’s maternal grandfather came to know about the girl’s friendship with Kiran after which he had scolded her and instructed her to focus on studies. He told her that she was too young. It seems that the accused felt that she was not keeping friendship with him due to some other reason and attacked her.

