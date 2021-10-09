Pune, October 9: An incident of fraud has come to light from Pune where four person were booked by the Vishrambaug Police for attempting to extort Rs 50 lakh from a prominent city jeweller identified as Saurabh Gadgil. The director of the firm was cheated by the fraudsters in the name of the enforcement directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO). According to a report by Hindustan Times, the incident took place in the office of Mirchandani on September 22 at around 8 pm. Gadgil lodged an FIR based on which Rupesh Chaudhary, Amit Mirchandani , Vikas Bhalla, and Santosh Rathod have been booked under IPC 385, 387,506 and 34. Pune Man on the Run After Duping Six People to the Tune of Rs 6 Lakh by Promising Them Government Jobs.

In the FIR, it was stated that the accused created an impression that the jewellery firm had taken a loan from a private financial institution. It added that there were irregularities wherein the ED and SFIO had objected to the transactions. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused demanded Rs 50 lakh to settle the case after which the complainant approached lodged an FIR.

Police inspector Shankar Sankhe was quoted in the report saying that one of the PNG group companies had taken a loan of Rs 68 crore from DHFL. Giving details about the incident, the official said that on September 22, the accused told Saurabh Gadgil that I-T department had objected to the loan deal while officials had pointed out certain lapses. They told Gadgil that the I-T and ED had noticed the said loan. UP Woman Duped of Rs 32 Lakh by Instagram Friend from UK, Probe Underway.

The report further informs that Bhalla told Gadgil that he knew an ED official from Delhi who is handling the case and offered to settle his case. Chaudhary threatened Gadgil with dire consequences. The cops revealed that the accused demanded Rs 50 lakh to settle the case.

