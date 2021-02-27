Varanasi, February 27: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday attended the 644th birth anniversary celebration of Sant Shiromani Shri Guru Ravidas ji Maharaj at Seer Govardhanpur of the Ravidas temple in Varanasi. Priyanka also sought blessings of Sant Niranjan Das and enquired about his well-being. She had last visted the temple in 2020.

The Congress General Secretary's visit witnessed a massive crowd as she reached here at around 11 a.m. and offered her prayers at the Sant Ravidas temple to mark the celebration of the Jayanti. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 Wishes and WhatsApp Stickers: Facebook Messages, Guru Ravidass HD Images, Signal Quotes and Telegram Greetings to Send on Magh Purnima.

Priyanka Gandhi Visits Ravidas Temple in Varanasi

"जो हम सहरी, सु मीत हमारा।" समता, समभाव, सेवा एवं सद्भावना का गुरुमंत्र देकर एक आदर्श समाज बनाने की प्रेरणा देने वाले संत शिरोमणि श्री गुरु रविदास जी की जयंती पर वाराणसी में उनके चरणों में नमन करने का आज पुन: सौभाग्य मिला। श्री गुरु रविदास जी के गुरुमंत्र से सबका कल्याण हो। pic.twitter.com/IWbkOzhslz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) February 27, 2021

Priyanka was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, former MLA Ajay Rai, Varanasi Metropolitan president Raghavendra Choubey, Manindra Mishra, Gaurav Kapoor, Naveen Mishra and other Congress leaders.

