Guru Ravidass Jayanti, is the birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. Every year, the day is observed on Magh Purnima, the full moon day of Hindu Magh month. It is an annual event for the Ravidassa religion. Guru Ravidas was contemporary to Saint Kabir. Known as a spiritual man and a social reformer because of his work against casteism, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is marked with significant devotion and celebration. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 is on February 27. In this article, we bring you Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 wishes and WhatsApp stickers download link. These messages, Guru Ravidas HD images, and greetings will help you to send spiritual quotes through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp and other online messaging apps.

Ravidas Ji was born in the village Seer Goverdhanpur in Varanasi. He is believed to be a contemporary to 15th-century Indian saint Kabir Das. Guru Ravidas is revered because of his works against casteism. On the day of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, followers remember the great events and miracles related to his life. Devotees also visit his place of birth and celebrate his birth anniversary on Ravidas Jayanti. Given the ongoing global health crisis, huge gatherings are a big no, but you can observe the holy occasion on Magh Purnima by sharing Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 wishes, Facebook messages, greetings, Telegram quotes and Signal HD images. February 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If Your Heart Is Pious Then the Holy River Is Right in Your Tub and You Need Not Go Anywhere Else to Take a Dip. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Make This World Without Any Discrimination and Race Like Color, Caste Class, Religion. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti to All!

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 WhatsApp Stickers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Surrender Yourself to the Lord With Your Heart and Soul. You Will Enjoy Peace and Pleasure. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Remember All the Great Preaching of Guruji on This Occasion of His Birthday and Travel in the Path of Wisdom. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 Quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If You Are Alone, You Must Try and Acquire Knowledge All by Yourself. If There Are Two Persons You Should Exchange Knowledge. Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti!

Download WhatsApp Stickers

The facebook-owned app, WhatsApp has unveiled many sticker images related to important events and festivals. To download WhatsApp stickers' latest collection, users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope the above Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 wishes and messages will be useful to you while celebrating his birth anniversary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 03:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).