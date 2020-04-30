Gurugram Man Hangs Himself to Death Hours After Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Suicide Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Gurgaon, April 30: A 54-year-old man in Haryana's Gurugram committed suicide on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, hours after his wife tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The man hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his home. The police received information about the incident this morning. No suicide note was recovered from the incident spot, the Indian Express reported. How to Overcome Suicidal Thoughts During COVID-19 Pandemic? Tips to Calm Down Your Anxious Mind During Isolation and Quarantine.

According to the report, the wife of the deceased was ill for some time and was admitted at a private hospital for the treatment. On Wednesday evening, her test results for COVID-19 came positive, said a police officer. Jharkhand Man Placed Under Quarantine Commits Suicide by Jumping from 3rd Floor of Ranchi Hospital.

Singh hung himself from ceiling fan during the night and his body was found hanging by his son in the morning. “No suicide note was found on his person or at the scene, and there doesn’t seem to be any sign of foul play. The family has also not made any allegations or submitted a complaint,” said a police official.

Meanwhile, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet. The body has been sent for an autopsy. It is not yet known why Singh took this drastic step. An investigation has been launched under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code.