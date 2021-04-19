Gurugram, April 19: In a shocking incident, a man in Gurugram was arrested for allegedly killing his live-in-partner over a fight after consuming alcohol. Reports inform that the woman's dead body was recovered four days after the incident took place. The body was found in a room in Chakkarpur area of Gurugram. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the cops arrested the man after an autopsy of the body revealed that she was smothered to death.

Police said the man was produced in court in connection with the crime. The incident came to light after police received a call about the dead body on April 14. The HT report quotes Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), saying that the room, in which the couple lived, was rented by them. They used to work in the city. The couple had fooled the house owner by saying that they were married. Gurugram: 24-Year-Old Bar Employee Gang-Raped in Jhajjar, Accused Yet to Be Nabbed.

During the probe, it was found that the duo was not married and had met two years ago through a common friend. After the cops found the body, they tried reaching out to the man, but could not trace him. The police intensified their search and later arrested the suspect while he was trying to flee to the New Delhi Railway station. The man was identified as Aakash. The cops registered an FIR against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station on Sunday.

Police informed that the suspect was planning to return to his wife in his home town, which triggered a fight between the duo at the rented apartment. Cops said the couple used to often fight and on the night of April 13 night, they fought after drinking liquor. The woman threatened Aakash that she would publically release a private video if he left for his village.

