Gurugram, March 18: A 13-month-old child is battling for life after her 15-year-old caretaker allegedly thrashed her. The heart-wrenching incident took place on March 15 in Haryana's Gurugram. The accused caretaker, who was hired by the family three months ago to look after the baby, has been arrested. She reportedly told cops that she had assaulted the baby because she was constantly crying. Gurugram Horror: 31-Year-Old Woman Raped for Over 2 Years on Pretext of Marriage.

On March 15, parents of the child went out leaving her under the protection of the teenager, according to a report by The Indian Express. When the parents returned, they found the baby crying in pain. The toddler was then rushed to a hospital. According to her father's complaint, she has "four broken rib bones" and suffered injuries to her "pancreas, kidney, liver, and spleen". Horror Tale of Saffron BPO in Gurgaon: Ghost Story of Girl Named Rose 'The Dead Girl Living' Will Make You Hope It's Not Real!

Following the complaint, police arrested the caretaker and booked her under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. "The girl beat the child with her hands and feet, punching and kicking her. She has claimed that the child was crying and she was irritated with her because of this. The injuries to the child are life-threatening," ACP (Sadar) Aman Yadav was quoted as saying.

Police have also registered a case against the family under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act for employing a minor. Meanwhile, the baby is undergoing treatment at a private hospital and her condition is said to be critical.

