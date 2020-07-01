Haryana, July 1: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram issued guidelines for resident welfare associations, to be followed till July 31 during Unlock2. The entry of maids and house helps will be allowed with restrictions, including mandatory use of face-mask, thermal scanning and hand sanitisation at the gate.

The Municipal Corporation further informed that if the area of residence of maid or house-helps has been declared as containment zone or large outbreak region then their entry is not to be permitted by RWA. Locust Attack: Locusts Cloud Over Gurugram, Swarms of Tiddi Dal May Spare Delhi, Say Officials.

Here are the guidelines:

Some of the other important point mentioned in the guidelines are- Identification of vulnerable sections like pregnant women, senior citizens, persons with co-morbidities and children of the age upto 10, and supporting them in availing essential goods and services. Maintain confidentiality of details of Covid-19 positive cases in their jurisdiction and will not violate privacy. The details will not be shared publicly.

Walks in common areas and parks to be restricted by staggering the morning and evening times (between 5 am and 10 pm) on basis of odd-even house number scheme to avoid crowding.

