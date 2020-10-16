Lucknow, October 16: Two persons convicted of raping and killing a minor girl in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur were sentenced to death. The capital punishment was awarded to them by Veena Narayan, Additional District Judge and Special Judge (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences or POCSO Act), Hapur on Thursday. Cuttack Gangrape: Odisha Police Arrests 2 for Raping A Minor.

The convicts, identified as Ankur and Sonu, were held guilty by the court of raping and murdering a 12-year-old girl. The victim was daughter of the man at whose residence they worked as domestic helps. A third accused, identified as Amarjeet, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The court held the convicts guilty under Sections 302, 307, 394, 120B and 411 of the IPC, and Section 6 of the POCSO Act. Both of them will be hanged till death, judge Veena Narayan said in her order on Thursday. The judgment can be challenged by the convicts in the higher courts.

The gruesome crime was committed by them in September, 2018. The 12-year-old girl was sexaully assaulted and strangulated to death. Her 8-year-old brother, who witnessed the crime, was physically assaulted and his throat was slit.

The convicts had, in the initial phase of probe, attempted to mislead the police by claiming that the girl was kidnapped by dacoits who looted the house in absence of her parents. However, after the police recovered the girl's body, their lies were exposed.

The deceased's brother, who recovered from the injuries to his throat and gradually regained his voice, issued a statement before the police, blaming Ankur and Sonu of raping and killing his sister, reports citing the investigating officials said.

