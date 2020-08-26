Chandigarh, August 26: The monsoon session of Haryana Assembly will start today at 2 pm amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to an ANI update, it will be a one-day session in the absence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is the leader of the House, and Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, both of whom are currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

The session was originally scheduled to have two sittings, one each on Wednesday and Thursday, but the duration will be cut to a just a day, as decided by the business advisory committee (BAC) of the assembly. Haryana Assembly Session Begins Today With Strict Coronavirus Protocols, CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Who Tested Positive for COVID-19, Not to Attend Monsoon Session.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Haryana deputy chief minister, Dushyant Chautala said the state will become the first where villagers will have the power to recall panchayat members not doing their duties. A Bill in this regards will be tabled in the Assembly. A bill to reserve 50 percent seats for women in Panchayati raj institutions will also be tabled.

