New Delhi, November 5: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a fresh attack on the Centre and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, alleging large-scale electoral malpractices in the Haryana Assembly elections. Gandhi, addressing a press meet at the party headquarters here, claimed that a Brazilian model cast her vote with different names in the Haryana elections in as many as 10 booths and added that it was a ‘centralised’ operation to alter the electoral outcome and prevent the ‘favourite’ Congress party from winning the state polls.

Displaying a picture of a Brazilian model, he claimed, “She voted 22 times in Haryana from 10 different booths with multiple names like Seema, Sweety, Rashmi, Saraswati. She is not a resident of Haryana; she is a model from Brazil. And she is not alone in this. This shows it's a centralised operation from the top.” In his press conference titled ‘H files’, signalling the much-anticipated hydrogen bomb as claimed by him earlier, the Congress leader said that out of two crore official voters in Haryana, 25 lakh voters were fake. Rahul Gandhi Drops ‘H Files’ at Press Conference, Alleges 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections Were ‘Stolen’ (Watch Videos).

Sharing a breakup of unaccounted 25 lakh votes, the Congress leader claimed that "vote chori to the tune of 25 lakh happened under five categories, which included duplicate voters, invalid addresses, bulk voters and other categories". He further stated that the electoral irregularities did not only take place in Aland and Mahadevpura constituencies -- where vote chori was flagged by the Congress party, but at a macro state-level. ‘1 in 8 Voters in Haryana Are Fake’: Rahul Gandhi Alleges Vote Theft in ‘H Files’ Presser (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Shares ‘H-Files’ on Vote-Chori

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧𝐚'𝐬 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐭? ❓ Who is this lady? ❓ How old is she? ❓ Where is she from? She voted 22 times in Haryana, across 10 different booths in the state, using multiple names: Seema,… pic.twitter.com/3VHdBDLc14 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 5, 2025

He alleged that the whole state of Haryana was stolen as part of this centralised operation, and Bihar could be next in line. He also appealed to young voters, stating that Gen Z must listen and understand this clandestine 'conspiracy' because it pertains to their future. "It’s your future which is being taken away and your dreams being stolen, and all of this is happening in front of you," he said in an emotive appeal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2025 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).