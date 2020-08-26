Chandigarh, August 25: The Monsoon Session of the Haryana Assembly is slated to begin on Wednesday, i.e. on August 26. However, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will not attend the session as he had tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from the Chief Minister, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta and Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma have also tested positive for the virus. In the absence of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa will be presiding over the House proceedings.

Haryana has witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases. The other leaders who have been infected with the virus include BJP MLAs Lakshman Napa, Ram Kumar Kashyap and Aseem Goel. As the monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly begins today, authorities have laid down strict protocols in place in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the tweet:

Haryana Assembly Session to begin today; Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (in file pic) not to attend the session as he had tested positive for #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/HcXeuQFQ4a — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

As the session starts, MLAs and officials are required to show a coronavirus negative certificate to get an entry into the Assembly complex. Meamwhile, the seating arrangement has also been changed to ensure social distancing in the 90-member House.

The Assembly is meeting for the first time since the Budget session held in February-March this year. No visitor will be allowed to watch the Assembly proceedings this time owing to the pandemic. At the entry to the Vidhan Sabha, shoe covers will be provided. Moreover, a kit containing masks, gloves and sanitisers will also be provided at the seats to the legislators and every paper to be laid on the table of the House will go through sanitisation.

