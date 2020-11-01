Chandigarh, November 1: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state may have a law against "love jihad".

"Haryana is contemplating a law against love jihad," Vij informed in a tweet.

His assertion comes in the wake of a broad daylight killing of 21-year-old college student Nikita Tomar in Haryana's Ballabhgarh last week. 'Love Jihad' Menace to be Curbed, UP Govt Bringing Strict New Law, Says Yogi Adityanath With 'Ram Naam Satya' Warning.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Tweet:

हरियाणा में लव जेहाद के खिलाफ कानून बनाने पर विचार किया जा रहा है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) November 1, 2020

The victim's family has alleged that the accused was pressuring her to convert to Islam in order to marry him.

