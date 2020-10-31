Lucknow, October 31: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned a strict crackdown against those indulging in "love jihad". The CM promised a gathering in Jaunpur that the state government would soon bring a strict law to check the "menace of love jihad". His message was accompanied with a "Ram Naam Satya" warning for those indulging in the alleged form of jihad. Digvijaya Singh on Love Jihad Row: 'Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi's and Shahnawaz Hussain's Wives Are Hindus, Is This Also Love Jihad?'.

Yogi referred to a recent Allahabad High Court order, where a writ petition of a couple seeking police protection was dismissed. The petitioning couple included a Muslim woman, who had recently converted to Hinduism before getting married to her husband. The HC had noted that conversion merely for marriage is not acceptable.

"Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb 'love jihad', we'll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity and play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin," Yogi said.

Watch UP CM Promising Law Against 'Love Jihad'

#WATCH Allahabad HC said religious conversion isn't necessary for marriage. Govt will also work to curb 'Love-Jihad', we'll make a law. I warn those who conceal identity & play with our sisters' respect, if you don't mend your ways your 'Ram naam satya' journey will begin: UP CM pic.twitter.com/7Ddhz15inS — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2020

By love jihad, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological affiliates allege a ploy by extremists of a minority community to lure Hindu girls with the intent of changing their faith.

An official while speaking to news agency PTI said the UP CM is studying the Allahabad HC order to enact a legislation against forced religious conversion of girls.

"Taking a serious note of such incidents [of forceful conversion and cruelty], the CM has directed that a concrete strategy be made to control such incidents. It has often been seen that this is being done in an organised manner. If required, an ordinance can be brought for it," the official was reported as saying.

