Violence in Harayan continues to grow for the second day after clashes erupted between two groups in the state on Monday, July 31. Massive violence broke out after stones were pelted and vehicles were set on fire during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh. Meanwhile, the growing violence in the state has led to fear and panic among offices in Gurugram. As per reports, offices are sending their employees home early. Some offices have also announced work from home till August 4. On the other hand, domestic help, the majority of them who are reportedly said to be Muslims have been asked to stay at home by societies. Online delivery has also come to a standstill. Multiple videos of the violence in Nuh which further spread to Gurugram and other areas of Haryana have gone viral on social media. There have also been reports of eateries and shops being set ablaze in various parts of Gurugram. Meanwhile, authorities said that the situation is under control as Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar requested people to maintain peace in the state.

Work From Home Announced in Gurugram

Panic in #Gurugram offices start sending employees home early. Work from home announced till August 04. Maids majority #Muslims asked to stay home by societies. #Online deliveries halted.Migrant Muslims from Badshahpur Bhondsi etc make a bee line to escape to Delhi #HaryanaNews pic.twitter.com/8PXjGSVDuH — Sumedha Sharma (@sumedhasharma86) August 1, 2023

Violence Spreads to Gurugram

Eatery Set on Fire in Gurugram

At least four eatery shops and scrap shops set ablaze by a group of men in sector 66. More than 200 men in different vehicles carrying petrol bottles set them on fire @HTGurgaon @htdelhi pic.twitter.com/xp2oYoaiZS — Dr. Leena Dhankhar (@leenadhankhar) August 1, 2023

Situation Under Control, Say Officials

