Mumbai, January 7: Two cases of Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) were detected in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Tuesday, said officials here, adding that both are children and their condition was stable. The two girls, aged 13 and 7, had shown the symptoms. According to the state public health department sources, after two days of continuous fever, these girls undertook tests in a private lab and tested positive. They were treated at home and their condition was stable.

Taking serious note, the state government has established a Task Force headed by the JJ Hospital Dean Dr Pallavi Saple to craft standard operating procedure (SOP) and decide on future course of action.

“Both these girls had cough and fever, their samples have been sent to NIV as they had slightly different symptoms. Both the children did not need to be admitted to the hospital and both the patients have recovered," said sources.

“Parents don’t need to worry, this virus is not like Corona. It is mild,” said Superintendent of Government Medical and Hospital in Nagpur Dr Avinash Gawande. However, he suggested that children should wear masks.

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar called an urgent meeting of the department regarding the HMPV virus. It is reported that Union Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav will also be present in this meeting. The minister has urged the people not to panic.

The medical education commissioner, Rajiv Nivatkar, held a virtual meeting with the Deans of government medical colleges to review their preparedness to tackle HMPV patients and briefed them about the measures to be taken.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has gone into an alert mode as special wards have been set up to treat HMPV patients.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said, "There is no reason to fear the HMPV virus. According to preliminary information, this virus is not new, this virus was prevalent earlier also. It seems that this virus is making a comeback once again. The regulations in this regard will be announced. The Union Health Ministry has decided to inform the states. Do not give fictitious information in this regard. Only the official information that comes should be given."

The state health department has issued an advisory asking the district administration to keep a close vigil while stepping up surveillance of patients with cold and cough.

The Health Department Director Dr Nitin Ambadekar said, 'Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) causes respiratory infections. This virus was first detected in the Netherlands in 2001. It is a common respiratory virus that causes infections in the upper respiratory tract. It is a seasonal epidemic and occurs in winter and early summer, like the flu. With the increased risk of HMPV, the Health Department has analyzed the respiratory infection statistics in the state. There was no increase in respiratory infections in the state in December 2024 compared to 2023. As a precautionary measure, the Health Department has said that citizens should take precautions to protect themselves from respiratory infections, he said. The department has also released dos and don’ts to be followed by the citizens.”

