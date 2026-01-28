Mumbai, January 28: Following the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash earlier today, the Maharashtra government has officially declared a three-day period of state mourning. Running from January 28 to January 30, the mourning period serves as a mark of respect for the veteran leader. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also announced a state-wide public holiday for today, Wednesday, January 28, bringing government administration to a temporary halt as the state prepares for a state funeral in Baramati. Who Was Ajit Pawar? Biography, Family Tree, and Political Journey of NCP Leader.

Ajit Pawar Death: Government Holiday Announced in Maharashtra

मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आपले सर्व कार्यक्रम रद्द केले असून ते आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे दोघेही थोड्याच वेळात बारामतीसाठी रवाना होत आहेत. राज्यात आज शासकीय सुटी जाहीर करण्यात आली असून तीन दिवसांचा दुखवटा जाहीर करण्यात आला आहे. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) January 28, 2026

What Is State Mourning?

In India, "State Mourning" is a formal protocol observed to honor a dignitary of great significance. During this time, the following official protocols are strictly enforced:

1. The National Flag at Half-Mast

As per the Flag Code of India, the National Flag (Tricolour) is flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly hoisted across the state.

Protocol: The flag is first raised to the top of the staff (peak) and then slowly lowered to the half-mast position.

Exceptions: If the mourning period coincides with Republic Day or Independence Day, the flag is not flown at half-mast except on the building where the body of the deceased is lying.

2. Cancellation of Official Entertainment

There is a total ban on all official gala events, ceremonies, and entertainment.

Government-hosted dinners, receptions, and cultural programs are cancelled or postponed.

Public broadcasters like Doordarshan and All India Radio typically alter their programming to air somber music and tributes, avoiding lighthearted entertainment.

3. Public Holidays and Office Closures

While the 1997 central guidelines restricted public holidays to the death of a sitting President or Prime Minister, State Governments retain the power to declare holidays for their leaders.

All Maharashtra state government offices, schools and colleges are closed today, Wednesday, January 28.

4. The State Funeral

A "State Funeral" is the highest honor accorded during this period.

The Guard of Honour: The deceased is given a funeral with full military or police honors, including a 21-gun salute.

Draping the Tricolour: The coffin or bier is draped with the National Flag.

The saffron stripe must be toward the head of the deceased. Gazette Notification: A special edition of the Government Gazette is published with a black border, officially announcing the leader's demise.

What Remains Closed During State Mourning

Schools and Colleges: Most educational institutions across the state have declared a holiday for today. In Baramati and Pune, schools may remain closed longer due to local mourning and the funeral procession.

In Baramati and Pune, schools may remain closed longer due to local mourning and the funeral procession. Official Entertainment: All government-hosted events, including cultural programmes, award ceremonies, and music festivals, are strictly cancelled for all three days.

Political Events: Public rallies and political gatherings of the Mahayuti alliance and NCP have been suspended.

Public rallies and political gatherings of the Mahayuti alliance and NCP have been suspended. Local Markets (Baramati/Pune): Local trader associations in Baramati and parts of Pune have called for a voluntary bandh (closure) today as a mark of respect.

What Remains Open During State Mourning

Essential Services: Hospitals, pharmacies, milk supply, and emergency services continue to operate normally.

Hospitals, pharmacies, milk supply, and emergency services continue to operate normally. Public Transport: Buses (MSRTC), local trains in Mumbai, and taxis are operational, though they may be less crowded due to the government office closures.

Buses (MSRTC), local trains in Mumbai, and taxis are operational, though they may be less crowded due to the government office closures. Private Offices: Most private sector companies, IT parks, and multinational corporations remain open unless they choose to observe a private holiday.

Most private sector companies, IT parks, and multinational corporations remain open unless they choose to observe a private holiday. Banks: Private and nationalized banks usually remain open unless a specific notification is issued under the Negotiable Instruments Act (typically only for the day of the funeral).

Private and nationalized banks usually remain open unless a specific notification is issued under the Negotiable Instruments Act (typically only for the day of the funeral). Examinations: Board or university exams scheduled for these dates generally proceed as planned unless the specific university issues a postponement notice.

Ajit Pawar will be accorded a state funeral with full military honours, including a 21-gun salute. The final rites are expected to take place tomorrow, January 29, at the Sahyog Society grounds in Baramati, where massive crowds are already beginning to gather.

