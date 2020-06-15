How Miss Ukraine 2012 Karina Torres Has Become the Source of Joy for Children Across the Country

Parenting a child is a continuous effort and almost a full-time job. You are supposed to answer questions of their curious minds, control their tantrums and instil within them the basic human etiquettes - all while working and trying to maintain a life of your own. It was during this daily struggle of parenting two toddlers that Former Miss Ukraine Karina Torres had an amazing idea and an innovative approach towards this draining task; she founded two cartoon tv channels that air entertaining and educative content.

Karina Torres née Zhironkina began fashion modelling at the age of 13 years. She rose to fame after being crowned as Miss Ukraine in 2012. Since then, she has represented many international brands and agencies. It was then when she also decided to participate in a fitness bikini contest which turned out to be a daunting challenge in terms of diet and physical health. Karina had to fight with its aftereffects on her body for months after the contest had ended. During her struggle to cope, she met with her now-husband and together they have two children.

As she would spend days raising her children, she would aspire to connect her work with her children in an innovative manner. Hence, she founded two TV channels namely NIKI Kids and NIKI Junior. The NIKI channels are the only Ukrainian children’s TV Channels operating in full HD Standard and in English. They also feature polyphonic professional Ukrainian dubbing carried out by three leading dubbing studios in Ukraine. Most of the content is exclusive and viewers get the opportunity to watch the premieres simultaneously with the world. They are also the only children’s TV channels in Ukraine to have applied age division of content into two independent TV channels: NIKI Kids and NIKI Juniors. Kids airs the content appropriate for ages 5+ and Junior airs the content relevant for ages 0-5.

Through her innovative approach, Karina did not only connect her work with her kids but also has become the pioneer of children’s favourite TV channels and in turn a source of joy to these little beings.