Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

How Miss Ukraine 2012 Karina Torres Has Become the Source of Joy for Children Across the Country

News Agencies| Jun 15, 2020 02:45 PM IST
A+
A-
How Miss Ukraine 2012 Karina Torres Has Become the Source of Joy for Children Across the Country
Karina Torres

Parenting a child is a continuous effort and almost a full-time job. You are supposed to answer questions of their curious minds, control their tantrums and instil within them the basic human etiquettes - all while working and trying to maintain a life of your own. It was during this daily struggle of parenting two toddlers that Former Miss Ukraine Karina Torres had an amazing idea and an innovative approach towards this draining task; she founded two cartoon tv channels that air entertaining and educative content.

Karina Torres née Zhironkina began fashion modelling at the age of 13 years. She rose to fame after being crowned as Miss Ukraine in 2012. Since then, she has represented many international brands and agencies. It was then when she also decided to participate in a fitness bikini contest which turned out to be a daunting challenge in terms of diet and physical health. Karina had to fight with its aftereffects on her body for months after the contest had ended. During her struggle to cope, she met with her now-husband and together they have two children.

As she would spend days raising her children, she would aspire to connect her work with her children in an innovative manner. Hence, she founded two TV channels namely NIKI Kids and NIKI Junior. The NIKI channels are the only Ukrainian children’s TV Channels operating in full HD Standard and in English. They also feature polyphonic professional Ukrainian dubbing carried out by three leading dubbing studios in Ukraine. Most of the content is exclusive and viewers get the opportunity to watch the premieres simultaneously with the world. They are also the only children’s TV channels in Ukraine to have applied age division of content into two independent TV channels: NIKI Kids and NIKI Juniors. Kids airs the content appropriate for ages 5+ and Junior airs the content relevant for ages 0-5.

Through her innovative approach, Karina did not only connect her work with her kids but also has become the pioneer of children’s favourite TV channels and in turn a source of joy to these little beings.

Comments
Tags:
Karina Torres Miss Ukraine 2012
You might also like
Elections For Vacant Seat in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council to be Held on July 6: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
News

Elections For Vacant Seat in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council to be Held on July 6: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 15, 2020
No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
News

No Plans of Another Lockdown in Delhi, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 4.4 Hit Regions 83 Km Northwest of Rajkot
News

Earthquake in Gujarat: Tremors of Magnitude 4.4 Hit Regions 83 Km Northwest of Rajkot
Karnataka: Landlord Opens Fire in Air After Tenant Fails to Pay Rent in Chikkodi Area of Belgaum; Watch Video
News

Karnataka: Landlord Opens Fire in Air After Tenant Fails to Pay Rent in Chikkodi Area of Belgaum; Watch Video
All-Party Meet: Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand of Waiving Off 50% Charges on COVID-19 Testing in Delhi, Congress Seeks Testing For All
News

All-Party Meet: Amit Shah Approves BJP's Demand of Waiving Off 50% Charges on COVID-19 Testing in Delhi, Congress Seeks Testing For All
Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List
News

Kerala Issues SOPs for Short Visits to State; Visit Only for 7 Days, Register on COVID-19 Jagratha Portal to Get Pass and More; Here’s the List
Sensex Tanks 700 Points to 33,089, Nifty Goes Below 9,770, Investor Sentiments Dampen Further After May WPI Inflation Falls 3.2%
News

Sensex Tanks 700 Points to 33,089, Nifty Goes Below 9,770, Investor Sentiments Dampen Further After May WPI Inflation Falls 3.2%
Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
Politics

Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Drop in Economic Growth During Lockdown, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement