Noida, February 28: A 22 year old man was taken into custody after his speeding Mahindra Thar allegedly rammed into a motorcycle and dragged it for several kilometres in the Thana Badalpur area of Greater Noida.

The incident occurred at a petrol pump in the Dhum Manikpur area when the accused, identified as Harsh, son of Manoj, allegedly tried to flee without paying for diesel. According to police, Harsh told staff he would make the payment online but drove away moments later without completing the transaction. Urinating on the Move! Man Traveling in Thar Urinates on Road From Moving Car in Gurugram, 2 Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Thar Drags Bike for Kilometres After Diesel Payment Dispute

https://t.co/vjYMhICWdT — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 28, 2026

Petrol pump employee Kuldeep Sharma chased the black Mahindra Thar on his motorcycle along GT Road, which connects to National Highway 91. During the pursuit, the SUV allegedly collided with the motorcycle, causing it to get lodged in the front of the vehicle. Noida Thar Rampage: SUV Driver Who Crashed Into Vehicles in Sector 16 Arrested, Police Recover Vehicle (See Pic and Video).

CCTV footage reportedly shows the Thar dragging the motorcycle for nearly 5 to 7 kilometres. The two wheeler eventually caught fire before police intercepted the SUV near the Luharli toll plaza and detained the driver.

Kuldeep Sharma sustained injuries in the incident and has been admitted to a hospital. Police confirmed he is in stable condition.

The accused has been taken into custody and the Thar has been seized. Further legal proceedings are underway as authorities continue their investigation into the dramatic chase that unfolded on a busy Greater Noida highway.

