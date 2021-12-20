Hyderabad, December 20: A shocking incident has come to light from Asif Nagar where a 26-year-old man was murdered by a friend on Sunday after an argument over a mobile phone broke out between them. The deceased was identified as Jitender, a native of Uttar Pradesh who was working as a carpenter at a furniture workshop in the area.

As per the report published by TOI, the accused was identified as Farooq, also a native of Uttar Pradesh who had been staying with Jitender at the furniture workshop. Reportedly, the workshop owner found Jitender lying dead in the workshop and Farooq severely injured on Sunday, he immediately informed the police about the incident. Delhi: Minor Killed, Dumped Near Aravalli Hills by Friend’s Father For Eating Free Kachoris At His Cart.

As per the police, Farooq had asked Jitender for his mobile phone, a brawl broke out between them when Jitender refused to give his mobile to Farooq. The argument escalated when they started to attack each other with tools in the workshop. Jitender was hit several times on the head and bled to death, while Farooq also sustained injuries, said the police. Farooq has been charged under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 09:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).