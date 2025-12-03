Mumbai, December 3: In a shocking incident in the United States, a woman was allegedly mauled to death by a stray dog. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, November 23, in North Carolina, when the woman tried to save her own pet dog. The deceased woman was later identified as Barbara Brewington (38). The incident came to light when officials found Brewington in the yard of her home on North Peavine Road near Bonnetsville on Sunday afternoon, the day of the incident.

Jimmy Thornton, Sheriff of Sampson County, said that Barbara was mauled to death by a mixed-breed stray dog, whom she had started taking care of in May this year, reports People. "She had her own pet dog. And for some reason or another, the little dog got out. And she was trying to separate the stray dog from her pet," Thornton said. The Sheriff further said that the stray dog got overly aggressive and attacked Brewington. Dog Attack in US: 3 XL Bully Dogs Attack and Kill Owner During Walk in California, All Euthanised (Watch Video).

At the time of the dog attack, the deceased woman was alone at home. It is reported that she managed to save her pet dog and get it inside the home. After the incident, Sheriff Thornton said that the stray dog was euthanised at the spot. According to her online obituary, Brewington was a mother of three and worked as a dental assistant at Village Family Dental.

The obituary also revealed Barbara Brewington graduated from Midway High School and UNC Pembroke. The family also set up a GoFundMe page for Brewington. Samantha Gomez, Brewington's sister, said that Barbara was a ray of sunshine on a rainy day. "She was a ray of sunshine on a rainy day. She was the laughter in any room. You wont meet a person who would tell you any different," she added.

