Hyderabad, Dec 13: Five youngsters were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred at Wipro Circle in Gachibowli when the car jumped a signal and was rammed by the truck.

A software professional working with Tech Mahindra and his four friends were killed in the mishap which occurred at around 3 a.m. Hyderabad: 6 of Family Killed, 5 Injured in Car Accident.

According to police a Swift car coming from IIIT, Hyderabad side and going towards Gowlidoddi jumped the red signal. A tipper vehicle coming from Kokapet and going towards IIIT hit the car.

Such was the impact of the collision that the tipper vehicle also overturned after dragging the car for several meters.

While four persons died on the spot, another succumbed at a nearby corporate hospital. Police removed the bodies of the deceased from the mangled car and shifted them from autopsy.

The deceased were identified as K. Santosh (25), an employee at Tech Mahindra, Chinta Manohar (23), an employee of an animation company, Kolluru Pavan Kumar (24), Pappu Bhardawaj (20) and Nagisetty Roshan (23). They were all staying at Maruthi men's hospital at Madhapur.

Gachibowli police registered a case under section 304 A (causing death by negligence). Police collected the blood samples of the truck owner and the deceased to check if they were under the influence of alcohol.

