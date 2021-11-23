Hyderabad, Nov 23: In a freak accident, a man reportedly killed his son while he was reversing a car in Cosmopolitan Colony under LB Nagar police station limits on Sunday Morning. The father Laxman and his wife Rani moved to Hyderabad from Zaheerabad in Sangareddy district about a year ago.

While the father works as a car driver,the mother works as a security guard. The deceased Sathwik was playing around the area while Laxman was washing the car. Uttar Pradesh: Youth Shot Dead, Brother Injured by Uncle Over Trivial Dispute in Prayagraj

The incident caught on a CCTV camera of the apartment building shows Laxman reversing a car into the apartment at around 10 am on Sunday. His son Satvik, who was playing there, and ran towards the car. Without noticing him coming, Lakshman continued to reverse the car. The car went over Satvik and left him seriously injured. He was immediately rushed to a local private hospital.

However, doctors confirmed that the boy was already dead. The case has been filed and the investigation is on, according to LB Nagar Inspector Ashok Reddy. The entire colony turned gloom with this incident. The parents were crying inconsolably after the father killed his own son.

According to the police, Laxman wasn't aware that his son Sathwik was standing behind the car and while reversing, the child fell and got crushed under the wheel of the car. The parents took him to Kamineni Hospital, but the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

