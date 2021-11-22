PRAYAGRAJ, Nov 22: A 25-year-old man was shot dead while his 22-year-old brother sustained serious gunshot injuries, today morning after they were shot at allegedly by their uncle over a trivial issue at Semi village under the limits of Karchana police station in trans-Yamuna pocket of Prayagraj district.

The deceased, identified as Deepak Shukla, was a resident of Semri village. His brother, the injured, identified as Vaibhav Shukla alias Bunty, was admitted to SRN hospital for treatment.

According to a report in The Times Of India(TOI), The accused, identified as Neel Kamal Shukla alias Neelu Shukla, a security guard by profession was arrested by the police and a licenced SBBL gun along with three live cartridges from his possession were seized. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Jalandhar Over Property Dispute; Case Registered

Sufficient police force has been deployed in the village to defuse tension.

SP (Crime) Satish Chandra told reporters that the incident happened around 7.30am, when the minor son of deceased urinated at a "kharanja" road near Neelu's house. When Deepak's uncle Neelu noticed the boy urinating, he was enraged and both the families were soon at loggerhead over the matter.

As tension escalated between them, the accused Neelu took out his licenced SBBL gun from his house and opened fire on the opponents, leaving the two cousin brothers critically injured.

Police said that Deepak Shukla succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital while Vaibhav's treatment was undergoing at the hospital. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 3 Cousins of Bride Killed After Truck Hit Their Bike in Agra

After hearing gunshots, the family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and found both the persons profusely bleeding. Upon being alerted, a police team from Karchana arrived a the village and took both of them to a hospital where the doctors declared Deepak dead.

An FIR under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC has been registered against the accused in this connection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2021 08:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).