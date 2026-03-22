Hyderabad, March 22: A 23-year-old medical graduate allegedly died by suicide at her residence in the Alwal area of Hyderabad on Friday evening, March 20. The deceased, identified as T Princy (also known as Shreshtha), was discovered by family members after they returned from work. Preliminary investigations by the Alwal police suggest the young doctor took the extreme step following a series of domestic disputes centered around her recent adoption of a pet cat, which her family had strongly opposed.

The tragedy unfolded while Princy was alone at home; her mother, Kusumalatha, and her grandmother had stepped out for errands. Upon their return, they found Princy hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. Neighbors, alerted by the family's distress, contacted the police, who subsequently moved the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination. A case of suspicious death has been registered as authorities begin a formal inquiry into the circumstances leading up to the incident. Mumbai: MBBS Student Hangs Self to Death in Hostel Room at Sir JJ Hospital, Financial and Academic Stress Suspected; Probe On.

Doctor Dies by Suicide After Family Objects to Adopting a Cat in Hyderabad

According to statements provided to the police, the friction within the household began a few weeks ago when Princy brought a cat into the home. Shortly after the adoption, the 23-year-old began suffering from persistent respiratory issues, including a chronic cold and cough.

Concerned that the pet was the primary cause of her declining health, her mother and grandmother reportedly urged her to remove the animal from the house. These objections led to frequent and heated arguments between Princy and her family members, which investigators believe may have contributed to her emotional distress. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Refuses To Cook Egg Curry in Banda, Probe Launched.

Princy was a high-achieving individual who had recently completed her medical degree. At the time of her death, she was in the final stages of applying for her official medical license and was actively preparing for competitive postgraduate entrance examinations.

Friends and colleagues described her as a dedicated student with a bright professional outlook. The transition period between completing a medical degree and securing a postgraduate seat is often noted by experts as a high-pressure phase for young doctors, though police are currently focusing on the immediate domestic conflict as the primary trigger.

Alwal Sub-Inspector Devendra confirmed that the mother’s complaint highlighted the "repeated disputes" regarding the pet cat. "The mother informed us that the symptoms of cold and cough developed right after the cat was brought home, which became a point of contention," the officer stated.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

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