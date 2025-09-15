Hyderabad, September 15: Urging the citizens to remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Hyderabad, the Governor highlighted the historic significance of September 17, 1948. “That was the defining day when Hyderabad State became part of India’s soul. Despite the tyranny of the Razakars, the people of Hyderabad stood firm. They fought, they suffered, but ultimately, they triumphed. It is our sacred duty to honour their memory and pass on their story to future generations,” he said. Shri Jishnu Dev Verma opined that the exhibition put up by the Central Bureau of Communication, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, depicting the historic events and personalities part of the Hyderabad Liberation movement, should reach all the citizens of the state.

The Governer also inaugurated a virtual exhibition developed by the Ministry of Culture called “Liberation of Hyderabad Samsthan”. Developed by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) in collaboration with the Salar Jung Museum, the gallery presents a detailed narrative of Hyderabad’s history tracing the Nizam’s rule, socio-economic conditions, the rise of nationalism, the Hyderabad crisis, Operation Polo, and the eventual integration of Hyderabad with the Indian Union. Congress, BRS Never Celebrated Hyderabad Liberation Day Due to Vote Bank Politics: G Kishan Reddy.

Telangana Governor Unveils Photo Exhibition in Hyderabad

Telangana Governor Shri @Jishnu_Devvarma along with Union Minister of Coal & Mines Shri @kishanreddybjp inaugurated the #HyderabadLiberationDay Photo Exhibition organised by @CBCHyderabad at Secunderabad Parade Grounds today. pic.twitter.com/K8kseaxsRW — PIB in Telangana 🇮🇳 (@PIBHyderabad) September 14, 2025

Union Minister Shri. G Kishan Reddy, addressing the gathering, recalled Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s decisive role in Hyderabad’s integration. “Though attempts were made to merge Hyderabad with Pakistan, it was Sardar Patel, through Operation Polo, who ensured its union with India. He further said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Union government is committed to remember sacrifices of martyrs and Liberation Day be observed annually. BRS Leader Sravan Accuses Telangana CM Revanth Reddy of Distorting History.

MP Shri. Etala Rajender, BJP State President Ramachandran Rao, Additional Director General of PIB & CBC Shruti Patil, Deputy Director Dr. Manas Krishnakant, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Culture, Shri Samar Nanda and other local dignitaries participated in the programme. The four-day exhibition comprising of nearly 50 panels put up by the Central Bureau of Communication would be open from14th to 17th September, 2025 at the Parade grounds in the city.

