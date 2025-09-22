New Delhi, September 22: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that he is moving to Zoho, a homegrown platform for documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Sharing the update on social media platform X, he urged people to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products and services.

“I am moving to Zoho -- our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations,” he wrote on X. “I urge all to join PM Narendra Modi’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services,” Vaishnaw added. The appeal comes just after Prime Minister Modi, in a letter to the people of India, urged citizens to support Made-in-India products during the festive season. PM Narendra Modi Stresses on Swadeshi, Says 'When Centre and State Governments Move Together, Dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ Will Be Fulfilled' (Watch Videos).

Ashwini Vaishnaw Switches To Zoho

I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. 🇮🇳 I urge all to join PM Shri @narendramodi Ji’s call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services. pic.twitter.com/k3nu7bkB1S — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 22, 2025

PM Modi linked the move to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ and said buying swadeshi goods not only strengthens the economy but also helps local artisans, workers and industries. “Every time you buy a product made by our artisans, workers, and industries, you are helping families earn their living and creating job opportunities for our youth,” the Prime Minister had said, while also encouraging traders to promote local goods.

In his message, PM Modi highlighted that this year’s festive season has an added reason to celebrate with the launch of “GST Bachat Utsav”, made possible by the Next Generation GST reforms. These reforms, he said, would reduce household expenses, ease business operations and accelerate growth across all sections of society, including farmers, women, youth, traders and MSMEs. ‘Sabka Muh Meetha Hoga’: PM Narendra Modi Calls for ‘GST Bachat Utsav’ As New GST Rates Kick in Tomorrow, Says ‘Savings Will Increase, Daily Items Will Be Cheaper’.

The Prime Minister also recalled the rollout of GST in 2017 as a “turning point” that freed citizens and businesses from the complexities of multiple taxes, bringing relief under the idea of “One Nation, One Tax”.

Vaishnaw’s announcement to shift to Zoho reflects the government’s broader push to adopt indigenous platforms and promote self-reliance. It is also seen as a message to citizens to increasingly prefer swadeshi services and products in their daily lives, in line with the Prime Minister’s call for self-reliance and inclusive growth.

