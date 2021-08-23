Guwahati, August 23: The Gauhati High Court on Monday granted bail to a student of the IIT-Guwahati, who was accused of raping a fellow student. In its order, the court stated it granted bail to the accused as he is a talented student and the 'state's future asset'. Reports inform that while hearing a bail application by the accused BTech student, Justice Ajit Borthakur said there is a clear prima facie case as alleged against the petitioner based on all the evidence. On April 3, police arrested a 21-year-old student for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl student. On the night of March 28, the accused had allegedly raped the girl, who was rescued the next day and admitted to the hospital.

In its order on August 13, the Gauhati High Court noted that both are young -- in the age group of 19 to 21 and further, they hailed from two different states. "However, as the investigation in the case is completed and both the informant/victim girl and the accused are the state's future assets being talented students pursuing technical courses at the IIT, Guwahati, ...continuation of detention of the accused...if charges are framed, may not be necessary," the order said.

The Court observed that it finds no possibility of the accused tampering with their evidence or influencing them directly or indirectly if released on bail. Accordingly, the Court granted bail to the accused for Rs 30,000 bond along with two sureties. In its order, the Court also said that it is pertinent to be mentioned that it is judicially well settled that while dealing with a bail application, the Court is not called upon to discuss the merits or demerits of the evidence available against the accused.

