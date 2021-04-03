Guwahati, April 3: An undergraduate IIT Guwahati student was allegedly sexually assaulted by seniors on Sunday. The girl was found unconscious outside her hostel on March 28. Kamrup police on Saturday arrested an IITG student in connection with the case. Police recorded the statement of the rape survivor on Saturday. An initial investigation reportedly confirmed the involvement of the arrested student in the matter.

The incident took place at the institution’s campus. The institution termed the incident “unfortunate”. However, the exact details of the assault were not revealed by the institution. “We have arrested one student of IITG for alleged involvement in the sexual assault case. The arrest was made after an initial investigation confirmed his involvement,” reported Hindustan Times quoting Mukut Baishya, in-charge of Amingaon police outpost in Kamrup district as saying. Delhi: 9-Year-Old Deaf Girl Sexually Assaulted by 3 Juveniles in Mangolpuri.

The girl was reportedly taken to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for medical examination. On March 29, the girl was brought to GMCH around 12:50 am. The rape survivor told the doctors of the hospital that she was sexually assaulted.

The IITG, in a statement, said, “The fact-finding committee, which was constituted on March 29, submitted its report to the institute on April 2 pm while the institute has filed an FIR. The police have initiated their investigation, and the institute is providing full cooperation.” The institution said that the girl and her guardians refused to file an FIR in the case. Patna School Teacher Allegedly Sexually Assaults Class 5 Boy, Probe On.

As per East Mojo’s report, an informal meeting was called by “senior” students at IIT-G at about 7 pm on March 28. The suspect asked the victim to meet at a different location as the meeting turn abusive. He then offered the victim alcohol. The accused reportedly forced her. The fact-finding committee was set up by the institution on March 29, and the report was submitted on April 2.

