In a major development amid a surge in novel coronavirus cases in India, the government on Monday, April 19, announced that everyone above the age of 18 will be eligible to get the vaccine. The liberalised and accelerated phase three drive will start from May 1.

The decision on the Phase 3 strategy was taken at a significant meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The premier said that the government has been working hard to ensure that maximum people are able to get the vaccine in the shortest possible time.

Phase 3 COVID-19 Vaccination to Start from May 1:

Govt of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to States/UTs based on criteria of extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) & performance (speed of administration). Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criteria & will affect criteria negatively: Govt pic.twitter.com/jVmzG5nKuf — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

Here Are Top Announcements by Centre on Phase 3 Vaccination:

Under Phase 3 of the COVID-19 vaccination strategy, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory released doses to the Government of India and would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to State governments and in the open market.

The government of India, from its share, will allocate vaccines to states/union territories based on criteria of the extent of infection (number of active COVID cases) and performance (speed of administration).

Wastage of vaccine will also be considered in this criteria and will affect criteria negatively.

The division of vaccine supply 50% to the Government of India and 50% to another channel would be applicable uniformly across all vaccines manufactured in India. However, the Government of India will allow imported fully ready to use vaccines to be entirely utilized other than government channel.

Vaccination shall continue as before in Government of India vaccination centres, provided free of cost to the eligible population as defined earlier i.e. Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and all people above 45 years of age.

Meanwhile, the country's mega vaccination drive against covid-19 started on January 16, 2021, with two coronavirus vaccine candidates approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). Currently, the government has given three vaccine candidates Emergency Use Authorisation.

