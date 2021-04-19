The government on Monday announced a liberalized and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1. Under this phase, all above the age of 18 will be eligible to get the vaccine shot. The government said that private hospitals would have to procure their supplies of COVID-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than the Government of India channel.

Under Phase 3 of COVID vaccination strategy, vaccine manufacturers would supply 50% of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory released doses to Govt of India & would be free to supply the remaining 50% doses to State Govts and in the open market: Govt of India — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2021

