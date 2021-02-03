New Delhi, February 3: A day after international celebrities expressed their concerns over the ongoing farmers' unrest in the country and extended their solidarity to the agitation, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday condemned their support calling it 'neither accurate nor responsible.' It's unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, & derail them," said Ministry in a press statement. Read Full Statement Here.

"The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," said the press statement by Ministry of External Affairs. "Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts are ascertained and proper understanding of the issue at hand be undertaken," it added. Meena Harris, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg, Jim Costa Among Other International Personalities Speak Out Against 'Oppression' of Protesting Farmers.

External Affairs Ministry said that the farm laws were passed in the Parliament after proper discussion and debates and the new legislation will pave the way for economically and ecologically sustainable farming. No Bharat Bandh, But Nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6 as Farmers Plan to Protest Against Internet Ban; Know Timings And Other Details.

Several international personalities including Jim Costa, Meena Harris, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and among others spoke about the ongoing farmers' agitation in India and their alleged 'oppression' at the hands of the government and expressed their solidarity to the protestors.

