Washington, February 3: International personalities like Jim Costa, Meena Harris, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and others spoke about the ongoing farmers' protests in India and their alleged 'oppression' at the hands of the government. They expressed solidarity with the protests.

Greta's tweet came hours after international pop icon Rihanna shared a news article that highlighted the government's latest crackdown on the agitating farmers by cutting off internet services in many regions. No Bharat Bandh, But Nationwide Chakka Jam on February 6 as Farmers to Protest Against Ban on Internet Services; Know Timings And Other Details.

The internet services in the Delhi border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri were suspended on Saturday and the shutdown has been extended twice to be in force till at least 5 pm Wednesday.

Here's what some of the international personalities shared: 

Since September 2020, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the government to repeal the farm laws.  The government, on the other hand, has refused to take back the laws, but it has offered to make amendments.

