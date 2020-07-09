New Delhi, July 9: The India-EU Summit 2020 will be held virtually on July 15, said a statement issued by the government on Thursday. The bilateral event, held annually, was earlier scheduled on March 13 in Brussels. The outbreak of coronavirus forced both the sides to defer the summit, and organise it via a video-conference on a later date.

The upcoming bilateral event would be the 15th annual summit to be held between India and the European amalgam. Both sides would be represented by the highest political authorities, with the discussions expected to be centric around trade, commerce, strategic security, extremism and other geopolitical issues. Anti-CAA Resolution Drafted by Over 150 European Union Lawmakers, Predict Indian Law May 'Create Largest Statelessness Crisis in The World'.

In the summit, India will be represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whereas, the EU will be represented by Charles Michel, President of European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

"Leaders at 15th India-EU summit are expected to reiterate their determination to promote effective multilateralism and a rules-based multilateral order, with the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation at its core. They will also discuss global and regional issues," an official statement said.

Update by ANI

During the 15th India-EU summit, the leaders will discuss global cooperation and solidarity to protect lives, to mitigate the socio-economic consequences and to strengthen preparedness and response capacities. #COVID19 https://t.co/F8CiCdBJeG — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020

Members of the European Union Parliament had earlier raised apprehensions over the abrogation of Article 370 - that stripped Jammu & Kashmir of semi-autonomous status, and the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizenship (NRC) exercise in India.

