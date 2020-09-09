New Delhi, September 9: The first India-France-Australia Trilateral Dialogue was held virtually on Tuesday. The foreign secretaries of the three countries took part in the dialogue. The talks were held with the focus on enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The three sides discussed economic and geostrategic challenges and cooperation in the region, in the context of COVID-19 pandemic. Rafale Jets to Be Formally Inducted Into IAF on Thursday; French Defence Minister Florence Parly to Attend Event.

The first Trilateral Dialogue was co-chaired by Secretary of Australia's Department of Foreign and Trade Affairs (DFAT) Frances Adamson, Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and Secretary-General of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs H.E. Mr François Delattre. The senior officials shared lessons from their respective domestic responses to the pandemic, and highlighted the importance of regional and global cooperation to recovery.

Cooperation on Marine Global Commons and potential areas for practical cooperation at the trilateral and regional level were also discussed, including through regional organisations such as the ASEAN, Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Indian Ocean Commission. The dialogue was held in the backdrop of India-China standoff in Eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control. China's Activities in South China Sea Likely to Dominate Australia-US Talks.

The DFAT in a statement said, “The meeting builds on the strong bilateral relations shared by the three countries, and a recognition of the importance of cooperation with likeminded partners to ensure an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific Region. “ Notably, the three sides agreed to hold the dialogue on an annual basis.

