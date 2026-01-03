New Delhi, January 3: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notification revising the examination schedule for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2025 Tier-2, with reference to its earlier notice dated December 19, 2025.

As per the revised timetable, the Skill Test (Data Entry Speed Test – DEST) for CGL 2025 Tier-2 will now be conducted on January 18, 2026. The remaining Tier-2 papers are scheduled for January 19, 2026. On the second day, candidates will appear for Paper 1, which includes sections on Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning and General Intelligence, English Language and Comprehension, General Awareness, and the Computer Knowledge Test. Paper 2 (Statistics) will also be held on the same day. SSC GD Constable 2025 Exam Update: SSC Announces Fresh Dates for Candidates Without Centres, Admit Cards Soon at ssc.gov.in.

In a separate update, SSC announced that the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025 will begin from February 4, 2026, with the self-slotting facility opening on January 15, 2026.

Additionally, the Constable (GD) examination for recruitment in CAPFs, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, 2026, is tentatively scheduled to start from February 23, 2026. Details regarding self-slotting for the GD exam will be released separately. How To Download ICAI CA Foundation January 2026 Admit Card: A Step-by-Step Guide for Students.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for the latest updates and detailed instructions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

