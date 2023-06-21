Hyderabad, June 21: As part of the 21-day long decennial celebrations of the Telangana State Formation Day, the BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is observing Wednesday as "Spiritual Day" in the state to uphold the secular ethos. The Telangana government accorded top priority to strengthen the state's secular fabric by treating all religions equally even as Rao believes in the maxim of unity in diversity and is helping the growth of all religions in spiritual and devotional fields, an official release issued on Tuesday night said.

Today, Telangana stands as the epitome of 'Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb' (composite culture), it said. Listing out the measures taken for upholding spirituality in the state, the release said the government introduced a scheme to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to Vedic schools in Telangana when traditional education is neglected. Eligible Vedic schools can apply online and offline with 32 Vedic schools already benefitting from this scheme. The government spent Rs 59.5 lakh, it said. Telangana Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know Everything About the Day That Marks the Formation of Telangana State.

Under the 'Dhoopa Dheepa Nivedyam', monthly maintenance of temples in the erstwhile united AP was Rs 2,500 and paid to 1,805 temples. After the formation of the state, the scheme was applied to 1,840 temples and today, the number of shrines making use of the scheme stands at 3,645. "Under this scheme, Rs. 26.25 crore is being spent by the government every year," the release said. Besides, the government provided land and funds for the construction of buildings with all facilities to organise cultural, traditional, social, Vedic and Brahmin community welfare programmes.

While 75 per cent of the total cost of construction of the building is borne by the Brahmin Parishad and the rest is donated by the local Brahmin community.

The BRS government completed the construction of the stone-cut Yadadri Shree Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Temple, besides allotting funds for several festivals such as Bonalu and Medaram Jatara. For Muslims welfare, the Telangana government has been officially organising Ramzan. Since 2015, the BRS regime has been organising 'Dawat-e-Iftar' programme at LB Stadium in the state capital every year to celebrate the holy festival. Telangana Formation Day 2023 Greetings & Wishes: Share These WhatsApp Status, Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Commemorate Telangana Day.

From 2017, the government has been organising clothes distribution programmes in the form of gift packets to poor sections of Muslim people.

The state government is recognising Christmas as a state festival at the LB Stadium every year. The Chief Minister attends the Christmas dinner every year. Besides, each church in all the constituencies of the state is receiving Rs 2 lakh each, the release added.