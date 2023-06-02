Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on June 2 every year to commemorate the formation of the state of Telangana. Telangana was officially recognized as the 29th state of India on June 2, 2014, after being carved out of the larger state of Andhra Pradesh. The formation of Telangana was the culmination of a long-standing demand for a separate statehood by the people of the Telangana region.

The movement for a separate Telangana gained momentum in the late 1960s and continued for several decades, with various political and social groups advocating for the cause. As you observe Telangana Formation Day 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Quotes, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Telangana Day on June 2.

Finally, in 2014, the Government of India passed the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, which led to the division of Andhra Pradesh and the creation of Telangana as a separate state. The city of Hyderabad, which was the capital of undivided Andhra Pradesh, became the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for a period of time before Andhra Pradesh established its new capital, Amaravati. Here is a vast range collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Telangana State Formation Day to Be Celebrated at Golconda Fort, Says Union Culture Ministry.

Telangana Formation Day Greetings:

Wishes for Telangana State Formation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Youngest State of India Telangana Turns a Year Older. Happy Telangana State Formation Day to All.

Telangana State Formation Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Greetings to Everyone in India’s Youngest State. Salutes to All Those Martyrs Who Sacrificed Their Lives for the State.

Telangana Formation Day Images and Wallpapers:

Wishes for Telangana State Formation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Telangana Formation Day Image Reads: Greetings And Best Wishes To the People of Telangana on Statehood Day!

Wishes for Telangana State Formation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wallpaper Reads: Happy Telangana State Formation Day

Wishes for Telangana State Formation Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Warm Wishes to All People of Telangana on Their State Formation Day. Happy Telangana State Formation Day.

On Telangana Formation Day, various events and cultural programs are organized to celebrate the occasion. The state government organizes official ceremonies, flag hoisting, parades, and cultural performances to showcase the rich heritage and culture of Telangana. It is a day of pride and celebration for the people of Telangana, who come together to commemorate the formation of their state and reflect on its progress and achievements.

Wishing everyone a Happy Telangana Formation Day 2023!

