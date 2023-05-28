Telangana Formation Day 2023 will be celebrated on June 2. This annual observance is a state public holiday in the Indian state of Telangana, commemorating the formation of the state of Telangana that has been celebrated since 2014. The celebrations for Telangana Formation Day 2023 will begin with great fervour and enthusiasm across the state. In fact, Telangana is prepping for a grand 21-day celebration for Telangana Formation Day 2023. As we prepare to commemorate Telangana Formation Day, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate Telangana Formation Day 2023 and more. Telangana Formation Day 2023: State To Hold 10th State Formation Day Celebrations for 21 Days From June 2, Says Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

When is Telangana Formation Day 2023?

Telangana Formation Day 2023 will be celebrated on June 2. This annual observance marks the day that the state of Telangana was finally formed. The state of Telangana was officially formed on June 2, 2014, after a long journey of protests, demonstrations and activism which was promoted and championed by millions. The first chief minister of Telangana was Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao - elected following elections in which the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Party secured a majority. Telangana Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Dies of Heart Attack on Birthday in Asifabad District, Bereaved Family and Friends Celebrate His Special Day With Body.

History of Telangana Formation Day

The celebration of Telangana Formation Day helps people to remember and celebrate the state's history for the sustained Telangana movement through the years. The decision to form Telangana as a separate state was passed by the Congress Working Committee on July 1, 2013. After various stages, the bill was placed in the Parliament of India in February 2014. In February 2014, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 bill was passed by the Parliament of India for the formation of Telangana state comprising ten districts from north-western Andhra Pradesh. The bill was passed as a gazette by the Indian President on March 1, 2014. And finally, the state of Telangana was formed on June 2.

The celebration of Telangana Formation Day 2023 is expected to be spread across 21 days. While the primary day of Telangana Formation Day - June 2 - will be a statewide holiday, the commemoration is expected to be spread far and wide. The celebration is expected to begin on June 2, when the state chief minister KCR will pay tribute to those who laid their lives in their fight to form statehood and inaugurate the celebration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 28, 2023 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).