In view of Independence Day 2025 celebrations and to prevent potential threats, Delhi Commissioner of Police SBK Singh has issued a ban on flying sub-conventional aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi. The restriction applies to para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, drones, microlight aircraft, hot air balloons, and other remotely piloted or powered flying devices. The order will remain in effect from August 2 to August 16, 2025. Authorities stated that the measure is necessary to safeguard the capital against possible aerial threats during this sensitive period. Violators will face legal action under relevant sections of the law. When Is Independence Day 2025? Is It the 78th or 79th I-Day Celebration? Swatantrata Diwas Date, History, Significance & Other Important Details Explained.

Delhi Bans Drones, Gliders Ahead of Independence Day

Delhi Commissioner of Police SBK Singh has prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small-sized powered aircraft, etc. over the jurisdiction… pic.twitter.com/qO6Auk6d2t — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)