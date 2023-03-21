New Delhi, March 21: India has been ranked 10th in Medical Tourism Index (MTI) for 2020-2021 out of 46 destinations of the world by Medical Tourism Association. As per information provided by Ministry of Tourism, foreign tourist arriving in India for medical purpose are as below:

Year Foreign Tourist Arrivals on Medical purpose 2020 1.83 lakh 2021 3.04 lakh

With an aim to improve medical tourism in country, Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism in 2022. The strategy has identified following key pillars for the development of medical value travel in the country:

Develop a brand for India as a wellness destination Strengthen the ecosystem for medical and wellness tourism Enable digitalization by setting up Online Medical Value Travel (MVT) Portal Enhancement of accessibility for Medical Value Travel Promoting Wellness Tourism Governance and Institutional Framework

Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare is coordinating with other Ministries viz Ministry of Home Affairs, Tourism, AYUSH, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, State Governments and other stakeholders to promote Medical Value Travel (MVT) in the country. An institutional approach in coordination with other Ministries like Ministry of Tourism, AYUSH, Home Affairs, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, State Governments and other relevant stakeholders is adopted for promotion of medical value travel. One Step Heal in India: Narendra Modi Government To Promote AYUSH Treatment Through Health Tourism.

Several rounds of stakeholder consultations have been conducted with line Ministries, Hospitals, MVT facilitators, Insurance Companies and National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH) to identify the challenges and opportunities in the sector.

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

