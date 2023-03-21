Heal in India is an Initiative of the Government to promote the Medical Tourism in the country. Under this Initiative, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India & Ministry of Ayush has been working with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing and Services Export Promotion Council for developing a One Step Heal in India portal for Promotion of Medical Value Travel.

Ministry of Ayush signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), Ministry of Tourism, Government of India to work together for the promotion of Medical Value Travel in Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine.

The Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National strategy and roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism by involving Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation etc.

Ministry of Ayush developed a Central Sector Scheme namely Champion Service Sector Scheme for Medical Value Travel. Under this scheme, financial assistance in the form of Interest Subsidy is provided to private investors for the establishment of Super Specialty Hospitals/ Day Care Centers of the systems recognized under The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) Act, 2020 or The National Commission for Homeopathy (NCH) Act, 2020 in FY 2021-22.

Couples of Chintan Shivir were organized by the Ministry of Health and Family welfare to promote Heal in India and Heal by India. Ministry of Ayush has also participated in these Chintan Shivir. Certain action points were identified in this Shivir to promote traditional medicine through Tourism in India.

A Round Table and Plenary Session on Heal in India- Medical Value Travel were also organized during Global Ayush Investment and Innovation summit at Gandhinagar, Gujrat to promote India as No. 1 destination for Medical Value Travel.

Observing International Day of Yoga, Ayurveda Day, Unani Day, and Siddha Day to promote traditional systems of medicine in India and to create awareness about these systems to public. Ministry of Ayush is organizing various Arogya melas/exhibitions to promote traditional systems of medicine.

Information Brochures were printed and distributed in World Ayurveda Congress held in Goa from 08 to 11 among the practitioners & Stakeholders of ISM to sensitize them in respect of various initiatives taken by Ministry of Ayush, i.e Heal in India &Heal by India.

List of National Institutes under the aegis of Ministry of AYUSH having attached hospitals

S.No. Name of Institute Location Name of the State/UT 1 Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda Jamnagar Gujarat 2 National Institute of Ayurveda Jaipur Jaipur Rajasthan 3 All India Institute of Ayurveda New Delhi New Delhi 4 North Eastern Institute on Ayurveda & Homoeopathy Shillong Meghalaya 5 North Eastern Institute of Folk Medicine Pasighat Arunachal Pradesh 6 National Institute of Homoeopathy Kolkata West Bengal 7 National Institute of Unani Medicine Bengaluru Karnataka 8 National Institute of Naturopathy Pune Maharashtra 9 National Institute of Siddha Chennai Tamil Nadu 10 National Institute of Sowa Rigpa Leh Ladakh

This information was given by Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

