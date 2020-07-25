New Delhi, July 25: The COVID-19 tally in India inched closer to 13.50 lakh mark with the single-day spike of 48,916 positive cases and 757 deaths in India in the past 24 hours. With the highest spike, the total coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 13,36,861 while the death toll due to the pandemic has mounted to 31,358. Of the total cases, 4,56,071 are active cases while 8,49,431 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll mounted to 31,358 while one person has migrated to another country, the data released by the Health Ministry stated. Covaxin Trial Update: Phase-I Human Clinical Trial of India's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Begins at AIIMS, 30-Year-Old Man Given First Dose.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stated that the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 24 stands at 1,58,49,068 including 4,20,898 samples tested on Friday alone. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in India, with single-day surge of 9,615 COVID-19 cases on Friday night. The state's tally mounted to 3,57,117 while the death toll grows by 278 to 13,132. Meanwhile, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,06,891 with 1,062 new cases. The city reported 54 new deaths on Friday taking the toll to 5,981, the BMC said.

In Delhi, 1,025 fresh coronavirus cases were reported, taking tally to 1,28,389. The officials informed that the death toll in the national capital climbed to 3,777. In Gujarat, 1,068 new cases were reported taking the coronavirus tally in the state to 53,631, The death toll in Gujarat surged to 2,283 with 26 patients succumbing, the state health department said.

India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil. According to Johns Hopkins University, the total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 638,000. The report stated that till Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,668,380, while the fatalities rose to 638,243.

